5,000 LPG panchayats on May 1 to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas

Oil marketing companies, which include Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, are scheduled to organise more than 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country on May 1 to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas.

Apart from experience sharing, aimed at safe and sustained usage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the oil marketing companies will also make efforts to maximise customer enrolment. In addition to LPG panchayats, distribution of new connections under Ujjwala 2.0; explaining the details of new Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) categories and collection of KYC forms for the ongoing Ujjwala 2.0 scheme, organizing Free Hot Plate service camps, organisation of safety clinics, facilitation of Ujjwala beneficiaries etc will also be organised, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement on Saturday.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a popular initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for social inclusion. Under the scheme, free LPG connection is provided to every BPL household.

The scheme was launched on 1st May 2016 at Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. To celebrate the achievements of the scheme, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has decided to celebrate 1st May 2022 as Ujjwala Diwas.

On the occasion of Ujjwala Diwas on Sunday, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli is scheduled to preside over a Ujjwala Diwas celebration programme at Dibrugarh, Assam. The minister is also scheduled to hand over LPG connections to new Ujjwala beneficiaries.

