50 J&K Congress leaders quit party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

In support of Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, more than 50 J&K Congress leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Tara Chand, resigned from the party on Tuesday.

Leaders jointly submitted resignation letters to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. In a press conference, Chand and several others, including former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram and former MLA Balwan Singh, announced their resignations from the congress party. Former MLA Balwan Singh in a press conference said “We have submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in support of Azad.”

On Monday, Azad while speaking to media persons in the capital said, “I have been forced to leave my home”,

Azad also took a dig at congresses over his resignation and added, “Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them.”

“Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken,” added Azad.

He will soon launch a national-level party from Jammu and Kashmir.