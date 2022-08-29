“Was forced to leave my home,” Azad after quitting Congress

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently resigned from the grand old party said that he was “forced” to leave.

“I have been forced to leave my home”, said Azad while speaking to media persons in the national capital.

Azad also took a dig at congresses over his resignation and added, “Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them.”

“Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken,” added Azad.

In a jolt to the Congress, seasoned politician Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from its primary membership, severing his half-a-century-old association with the grand old party.

In a hard-hitting five-page letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he squarely blamed her son and senior leader Rahul Gandhi for the party’s terminal decline, saying all important decisions were being taken by Rahul or his security guards and PAs while she was just a nominal figurehead.

Azad, who was also a minister in successive Congress governments at the Centre and was also the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, observed that after the entry of Rahul into politics and particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed vice-president, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him.

The development comes days after Azad resigned from the organisational post of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Azad wrote, “Since the 2019 elections the situation in the party has only worsened. After. Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a ‘huff’ and not before insulting all the senior Party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim President. A position that you have to continue to hold even today for the past three years.”