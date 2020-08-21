Police have arrested 50 people in connection with the Karnataka’s Koppal district chaos case and charged them with rioting. They were accused of breaking the gate open of the temple and also a chariot was forcibly taken by them amid the lockdown.

As per the reports, the crowd grew around the temple doors which were shut to stop more people from entering as the rituals were going inside the temple.

The rituals were going inside the temple as a limited number of people were involved due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The crowd got agitated and broke the metal grill of the gate and forced the temple chariot out.

G Sangeetha, Superintendent of Police (SP) for the district, told NDTV that the tehsildar had given permission for a puja held annually at the temple in Dotihal village of Kustigi taluk in the north of the state.

The SP further told that the police had no option but to resort to lathi charge at the crowd. The Police took the chariot back and locked the gate.

Police took the help of the CCTV footage to trace the perpetrators.

Karnataka has witnessed a sharp spike in the coronavirus cases, recording nearly 2.7 lakh cases so far and 4,000 deaths linked to the virus.

The state government has put restrictions on the movement and public gatherings. Restrictions are also for the religious purposes in the state.