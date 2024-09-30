5-year old girl raped in school in MP

A five-year-old girl was raped allegedly by the minor son of her school’s watchman in the Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh two days ago.

The matter came to light today after the child developed fever and was having severe pain in her private parts. When her mother enquired, the child told her about the incident.

The parents lodged a complaint with the police and the minor boy was arrested.

Advertisement

According to police officials, the victim studies in the Upper KG (UKG) section of a private school and the accused was also a student of Class X in the same school.

The child told her parents that the boy took her to his father’s room located on the third floor of the school when there was nobody else there. He then allegedly raped her. The boy’s father is the watchman of the school.

According to Ratlam Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rakesh Khaka, a medical examination of the child confirmed rape. He said the boy has been arrested and booked under the POCSO Act and Sections 65 (2) and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari slammed MP Chief Minister and Home Minister Dr Mohan Yadav over the incident and the ”continuous horrific cases of rapes of girl children across the state”. Patwari alleged that one girl child is raped everyday in MP. He charged that the MP BJP government was completely insensitive towards the safety of minor girls.