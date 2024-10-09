5 trainee SIs arrested in 2021 Police exam paper leak

Five trainee sub inspectors(SI) were taken into the custody by the police in connection with investigation in the case related to the paper leak in the 2021 SI recruitment examination.

The trainees were picked up from the Police Academy here by a team of Special operations Group (SoG) of the Rajasthan Police, sources at SoG headquarters said on Wednesday.

The SoG, formed to investigate the cases in connection with a large number of complaints of an infamous paper leak three years back, has so far arrested more than 100 people, including over 40 trainee sub inspectors.

Advertisement

A six-member cabinet committee, headed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, has also been constituted by the government to have a comprehensive look into all aspects of crimes like paper leaks and other sorts of unfair practices.

The committee on Monday had reviewed the progress made by the SoG in the cases. The next meeting of the committee is expected to be held on Thursday.

Over speculations about cancellation of the entire proceeding of the SI examination 2021,

Patel has assured that the government would make a fair decision after thorough discussion keeping the candidates’ interests in mind.