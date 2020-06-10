At least five terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Sugoo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, informed Kashmir Zone Police.

A joint operation was launched by security forces at around 1.45 am today based on J-K Police intelligence. Police said earlier Sugoo village was cordoned off by a joint team of Army and police after a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists.

The encounter began after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces carrying out cordon and search operations.

As the security forces zeroed in, the terrorists fired at them. In the ensuring gun battle, five ultras — whose identities have not been established — were killed.

This is the third major encounter in Shopian district in less than a week.

On Sunday, five terrorists were killed in an encounter at Reban village whereas four terrorists were killed in Pinjura village of Shopian on Monday.

Till Monday, nine big operations were carried out in two weeks eliminating 22 terrorists including six top commanders.

Earlier on May 27, in a major success for the Indian security forces, an attack involving a vehicle-borne IED blast was averted by the timely input and action of Pulwama Police, the CRPF and the Army.

The foiled attack was a joint operation by Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, IG Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been continuously violating bilateral ceasefire along the LoC. Senior army officials say it is being done to provide fire cover to terrorists to facilitate their infiltration into India.