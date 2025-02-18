5 people killed, 15 injured in vehicle collision in MP

At least five people, including three women, were killed and 15 others were injured when a speeding dumper truck hit their van and also ran over some people standing on the road in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to Bhind SP Asit Yadav, the accident took place near village Jawaharpur. The victims were returning from a wedding and they had halted briefly on the side of the road when the speeding dumper rammed into their van and also crushed some of the people standing on the roadside.

Advertisement

Police said three persons were killed on the spot while two more succumbed at a hospital during treatment.

Advertisement

Enraged villagers staged a road blockade after the accident. The SP and other officials rushed to the spot and pacified the villagers.

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed grief at the mishap and extended his condolences to the bereaved kin of the deceased.

The CM announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the five deceased, Rs one lakh each for the treatment of the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 each to the other injured persons.