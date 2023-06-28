5 people, 12 cattle charred to death as three trucks collide on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

Five people and 12 cattle were charred to death when three trucks collided on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Wednesday.

The ensuing fire was so severe that the driver and helper in one of the trucks could not even get a chance to escape, the police said.

The accident took place near Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. After the accident, the highway witnessed traffic chaos for a few hours.

The police said that one of the trucks was carrying cattle, which too were burnt alive.

Following the incident, Dudu police station staff, fire services, civil defence personnel and home guards reached the spot to douse the fire.

The police said that two trucks had stopped at Ramnagar on the highway when another truck enroute Ajmer lost control and collided with one of the trucks. The truck was fitted with a diesel tank and CNG kit leading to a large explosion. Following the explosion, the diesel tanks fitted in the other trucks also exploded. The explosion led to the death of five persons while 12 cattle were also charred to death.

SHO Dudu Jaisingh Basera confirmed the deaths.