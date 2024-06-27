5 killed in lightning strike in Odisha, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

As many as five persons died in lightning strikes in Odisha’s Bargarh and Balangir districts on Wednesday.

Sukhdev Banchor (58), Niroj Kumbhar (25), and Dhanurjya Nayak (45) from Dewandihi village in Bargarh district had taken shelter under a banyan tree near the village when the lightning struck. All three died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries in the lightning strike on Wednesday afternoon.

In another incident, Suryakanti Kharsel (40) and her 18-year-old son Deepak from Chaulbanji village in Balangir district died due to a lightning strike while working in their paddy field.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons.

The Chief Minister also wished a speedy recovery to the injured persons, as he instructed the concerned district administrations to provide free treatment to them.