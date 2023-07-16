5 Kanwariyas electrocuted to death, 5 others injured in UP’s Meerut village

Five Kanwariya were electrocuted to death while five others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in came in contact with an 11kv power live near a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Saturday evening, officials said.

According to officials, the incident took place in Bhawanpur’s Rali Chauhan village in Meerut district when the vehicle of Kanwariyas came in contact with a low-hanging high-tension power line. Following the incident, locals of the area reached the spot and rushed the Kanwariyas to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared five Kanwariyas dead. The condition of two of the five others who suffered the electric shock in the incident was said to be critical.

Following the incident, a group of locals gathered in the area and held a demonstration demanding action into the incident.

Meerut DM Deepak Meena said, “Five Kanwariya pilgrims were electrocuted to death and five others were admitted to a hospital after their DJ vehicle brushed against an 11KV power line.”

“A team of doctors and officials have been allocated and all assistance is being provided to the victims for treatment,” DM Meena told ANI.

“Further investigation is underway,” he added.

Earlier, a 38-year-old Kanwariya was injured after a taxi hit him on a flyover in Vasant Vihar, police said on Sunday. Police said that the accused driver, identified as Dalip Kumar (57), has been arrested in the incident.

On July 15 at 12:38 AM, a PCR call regarding the accident of Kanwariya on the flyover from Vasant Vihar to Mahipalpur was received at Police Station Delhi Cantt. On receipt of the call, Addl. DCP-l, ACP, and SHO/ PS Delhi Cantt along with staff rushed to the spot, the police said.

According to police, the injured victim was shifted to AIIMS Delhi after receiving a minor injury to his head.

One injured person, namely Dharmender, a resident of Mewat, Haryana, was shifted to the hospital and is under treatment in AIIMS Trauma. There was a minor injury on his head and he was discharged after treatment, they said.