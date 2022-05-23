5 hybrid terrorists arrested in Kashmir, 18 pistols recovered

In a major success, police in the Kashmir valley on Monday arrested five hybrid terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, including those who gunned down a sarpanch in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

The cache of arms and ammunition, including eighteen pistols, have been recovered from them.

Three of these hybrid terrorists were arrested in Baramulla and two in Srinagar.

Srinagar police arrested 2 local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfits LeT and TRF. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammn including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds, and one silencer has been recovered from them. Further investigation has been initiated.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar described it as a “big success” for Police.

In another incident, police in Baramulla solved the conspiracy behind last month’s killing of a sarpanch in Goshbugh by arresting 3 hybrid terrorists of the LeT outfit. Three pistols and other ammunition were recovered from them.

“On April 15, terrorists had fired upon Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, sarpanch of Goshbugh B at Chanderhama orchards in Wussan area of Palhallan in Pattan, and his body was recovered,” said senior superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Rayees Mohammad Bhat.

After the attack, searches were launched in the area by security forces, and a case was also registered, he said.

“On the basis of various techint and humint leads, the investigation was vigorously pursued and after a lot of hard work, we have been able to crack this conspiracy which went into the killing of soft targets,” the SSP said.

He said three hybrid terrorists have been arrested who had been planning the conspiracy for about six to seven months.