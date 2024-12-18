5-fold hike in grant for cattle fodder in Haryana

Haryana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is making dedicated efforts to make the state stray cattle-free while making several significant decisions for Govansh Sanrakshan and strengthening of gaushalas.

Sharing information in this regard, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday that while taking a step further, the Gaushalas in Haryana will now get a five-fold increase in the grant for fodder to Rs 20 per cow per day.

Besides this, an amount of Rs 25 per day will be given for Nandi and Rs 10 per day for calves as fodder subsidy. For this initiative, a budget of Rs 211 crore has been earmarked.

The spokesperson further shared that the government aim is to create awareness among people to ensure that cows and other cattle are not abandoned on the streets but are instead sent to the nearby gaushala for their care.