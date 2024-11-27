5 doctors killed in accident on Lucknow – Agra expressway in UP

Five doctors were killed in a tragic road accident here on Lucknow – Agra expressway early Wednesday.

All the doctors were posted at Mini PGI Saifai, Etawah.

Police here said the speeding SUV, coming from Lucknow on the expressway, broke the divider and overturned on the other side.

The ill-fated SUV went out of control in front of Sikrori village of Tirwa at the 196 kilometre- point on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. After breaking the divider, it went to the other side and collided with the truck coming from the front.

One doctor was critically injured in the accident. The injured have been referred from Government Medical College to the Saifai Medical College.

The deceased medicos were identified as Dr Jaiveer Singh ( 39) of Moradabad, Dr Anirudh ( 29) of Bhadohi, Dr Santosh Kumar Maurya( 40) of Kannauj , Dr Arun Kumar (34) of Kannauj and Dr Nardev( 35) of Bareilly.

The doctors were returning to Safai after attending a marriage function in Lucknow.

