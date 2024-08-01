5 cops suspended in Gomti Nagar harassment case; 4 arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police has gone strict on the offenders , who had harassed the commuters in the water logged Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow on Wednesday after heavy downpour.

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressed his deep displeasure over a shameful incident four accused have been arrested so far while 5 policemen have been suspended and 3 senior police officials were transferred on Thursday.

The video of the incident is viral in the social media.

Advertisement

The issue was also raised in the UP Assembly by Congress leader Aradhana Mishra today.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar confirmed here that DCP East, ADCP East, and ACP Gomtinagar have been removed from their posts for negligence with immediate effect.

Furthermore, the Inspector of Gomtinagar, the in-charge of Samtamulk Chowki, and all the policemen at the Chowki have been suspended.

On the Chief Minister’s instructions, the government has removed DCP East Prabal Pratap Singh, ADCP Amit Kumawat, and ACP Gomtinagar Anshu Jain from their positions with immediate effect. Additionally, Gomtinagar Inspector Deepak Kumar Pandey, Samtamulak Chowki Incharge Rishi Vivek, Inspector Kapil Kumar, Constable Dharamveer, and Constable Virendra Kumar have been suspended. The authorities have also been directed to arrest the remaining accused promptly.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar informed that the heavy rains on Wednesday led to waterlogging near the underpass in the Gomtinagar area, close to the Taj Hotel. Following reports of unruly individuals harassing pedestrians and people going on vehicles in the waterlogged underpass, a formal complaint has been lodged against the accused in Gomtinagar.

The police have filed a report against the accused under sections 191 (2), 3 (5), 272, 285, and 74 (related to outraging a woman’s modesty) of BNS 2023. Four separate teams have been established to apprehend the suspects.

Police Commissioner reported that the crime team has arrested four individuals during the raids. Two of the accused, Pawan Yadav and Sunil Kumar, were apprehended late Wednesday night based on CCTV footage while Mohammad Arbaaz and Viraj Sahu were arrested on the tip-off provided by the former duo. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining suspects.