5 Bangladeshis arrested in Assam for illegal entry

In a significant crackdown, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the apprehension of five Bangladeshi nationals in South Salmara district for allegedly crossing into India illegally.

The arrests were made during a joint operation conducted by the Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF), who intercepted an auto-rickshaw near Mankachar, close to the India-Bangladesh border.

The individuals, identified as Akash Ali, Safikul Mandal, Pinki Akter, Santa, and the driver, Akhirul Islam, admitted to crossing over from Sherpur, Bangladesh. Investigations revealed the involvement of an Indian national, Pappan of Mankachar, who is suspected of facilitating illegal immigration.

Chief Minister Sarma, sharing details on X praised the team and confirmed that measures are being taken to deport the individuals while dismantling the infiltration network.

Illegal immigration remains a pressing issue in Assam, with the state’s proximity to Bangladesh making it vulnerable to cross-border movement.

Assam has long struggled with illegal migration from Bangladesh, particularly in the border districts, leading to social, political, and economic tensions.

The issue gained prominence after the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam aimed to identify illegal immigrants, creating a contentious debate around identity and citizenship.

The recent unrest in Bangladesh, including political instability and violence, has heightened fears of an influx of illegal immigrants into India, especially in Assam.

With Bangladesh facing internal strife and challenges such as economic pressures, there are growing concerns that displaced individuals may seek refuge across the border, adding to the already complex immigration dynamics in Assam.

Authorities in Assam remain vigilant, ramping up border security measures, such as fencing and increased patrols, to curb infiltration.

The state’s efforts align with the central government’s focus on tackling illegal immigration, a matter of both national security and local governance, with the potential to impact Assam’s delicate socio-political landscape.