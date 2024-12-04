5.3 magnitude earthquake in Telangana but no damage

Tremors were felt in Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday after a strong earthquake of 5.3 magnitude originated in Mulugu in the morning though no major damage to either life or property was reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Mulugu in Telangana at about 7:27 am. Its hypocentre was 40 km from the surface and hence it did not cause much damage apart from the tremors felt by almost the entire state including Hyderabad. The tremors were also felt in certain areas of Andhra Pradesh including NTR, Eluru, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.

This was the first time such a strong earthquake occurred in the state in the last few decades. The last time an earthquake of the same magnitude hit the region was in 1969. The area had also felt severe tremors when an earthquake hit Latur in adjoining Maharashtra in 1993.

Seismologically, the area comes under Zone III which is prone to moderate earthquakes. Most earthquakes in recent times originated in the same Godavari bed and this one too was not an exception.

Soon, several visuals surfaced on social media of the tremors being felt in various parts of Telangana. One of the visuals caught on CCTV at the popular Sammakka Saralamma temple in Medaram in Mulugu showed the area experienced strong tremors as it was very near to the place of origin. In many places where the tremors were strong, people panicked and ran outside their houses and apartments. In Eturnagaram mandal, the wall of a thatched house collapsed following the tremors. However, political humour persisted as a BRS sympathiser Nayini Anurag Reddy took a potshot at the Congress government in the state and posted on ‘X’ “If you didn’t feel the earthquake it’s because Congress tremors in Telangana have been shaking the state harder for the past year.”