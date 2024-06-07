46% of newly elected Odisha MLAs have serious criminal cases against them

As many as 67 candidates out of 147 who won in the recently concluded Assembly polls are facing serious criminal charges with 46 per cent overall rate, a report by the polls rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) stated on Friday.

The BJP was voted to power in Odisha by securing 78 of the 147 Assembly seats, while the BJD managed to win only 51 seats. The Congress bagged only 14 constituencies and CPI-M secured one, while three Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

As many as 67 (46 per cent) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in 2024 polls. In 2019 Assembly elections, 49 (34 per cent) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves, the report said.

Similarly ,out of the 147 winning candidates analysed, 85(58per cent) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2019 Assembly elections, 67(46per cent) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

A total 55(71per cent) out of 78 winning candidates from BJP, 15(29per cent) out of 51 winning candidates from BJD, 11 (79per cent) out of 14 winning candidates from Congress, 1 (100per cent) winning candidate of CPI (M) and 3 (100per cent) Independent winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

As many as 46(59per cent) out of 78 winning candidates from the BJP, 12(24per cent) out of 51 winning candidates from BJD, 5 (36per cent) out of 14 Winning candidates from INC, 1 (100 per cent) winning candidate of CPI (M) and 3 (100 per cent) Independent winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, ADR added in the report.