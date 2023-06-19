45th Day of Kukis and Meiteis conflict; Manipur CM Biren Singh warns of dire consequences

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has yet once again warned of dire consequences to the Kuki militants under Suspension of Operations with both the Central and the State Government should they break the Ground Rules and engage themselves in attacks on the Meiteis even as the ongoing conflict between the Kukis and the Meiteis entered its 45th Day. The only difference is that the Kukis have opened up a new front by attacking a Naga hamlet belonging to the Liangmei Nagas on the fringes of the Leimakhong Cantonment of the 57- Mountain Division of the Army. According to sources the Army personnel just stood and watched the entire episode as mute spectators. The Liangmei Naga Association has taken strong exception to today’s attack and has warned of action in retaliation. Meanwhile reports of exchange of fire from Irengbam village in Bishenpur district between Kuki militants and Meitei Village guards was also reported today afternoon. In the meantime a 25 strong political delegation led by Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba and other State Cabinet Ministers and MLA s called on the Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and urged him to facilitate opening up of joint posts of the Army and State forces in vulnerable areas. Also the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only been keeping a stoic silence over the Manipur crisis but have also not given any appointment to any Manipuri politicians till date.