Khattar visits family of DSP killed by mining mafia

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday, visited the family of late Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surender Singh at their residence in Sector 4, Kurukshetra. Singh was mowed down by a dumper driver in Nuh during a raid to check illegal mining.

Expressing condolences on the unfortunate death of Surender Singh, Khattar said the state government is standing with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and all possible cooperation will be extended to them.

The CM paid floral tributes to the portrait of Singh and expressed condolences to his wife Kaushalya Devi, son Siddharth and brother Ashok Bishnoi. On this occasion, the Bishnoi community also handed over a demand letter to the Chief Minister on behalf of their community.

Accompanied by two policemen, a driver and a gunman, the DSP, Tauru (Mewat), Singh had gone to Nuh to investigate an incident of illegal mining on 19 July. When he spotted a suspicious dumper and signalled it to stop, the driver sped and tried to run the men over.

The driver and the gunman jumped to save their lives, but the DSP was hit. Singh was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Singh was recruited as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Haryana Police in 1994. He was currently posted as DSP, Tauru, and was to retire in four months. He was a native of Sarangpur village in Hisar and currently lived with his family in Kurukshetra.