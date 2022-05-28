44 kg narcotics recovered along LoC in Poonch

In a major haul of drugs, the White Knight Corps of the Army has recovered 44 kg of narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district.

The Indian Army and J&K Police recovered the huge consignment of narcotics near the LOC during a joint operation. The search operation continued for four days from May 25 to 28.

Meanwhile, security forces, on Saturday, gunned down two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists at Shitipora in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition has been recovered from their possession.

These terrorists were involved in several crimes, said police.