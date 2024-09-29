415 in the fray from 40 J&K assembly seats for 3rd phase of polling on Tuesday

A massive search operation has been launched by the security forces in the mountainous areas of the Kathua district to track down Pakistani terrorists as the stage is set for the third and final phase of polling for the J&K assembly on 1 October.

Additional DGP (Jammu Range) Anand Jain said multi-tier security arrangements have been made for smooth polling in the region.

Voting for 40 assembly constituencies will be held in the third phase which is the largest electoral exercise after voting for 24 constituencies in the first phase and 26 constituencies in the second phase.

At least 16 of these constituencies are along the international border with Pakistan and the Line of Control (LOC). 29 polling stations are established near the LOC and international border.

Bailed out AIP MP Engineer Rashid factor is weighing heavy among other candidates on the 14 seats of North Kashmir where polling will be held. In the Jammu region, polling will be held for 26 seats.

BJP’s poll campaign for this phase has become high-profile with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and many other leaders campaigning for the BJP candidates.

On the other hand, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for the Congress candidates.

As many as 39,18,220 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Out of them, there are 20,09,033 male voters; 19,40,092 female voters, and 57 third gender voters. As many as 1.94 lakh youth between the age 18-19 years, along with 35,860 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 32,953 elderly voters above the age of 85 are also eligible to exercise their franchise.

415 candidates are in the fray and 5060 polling stations and 240 special polling stations have been established across 7 districts, said the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pandurang K Pole.

The assembly constituencies going to polls in the Kashmir division are; Karnah, Tregham, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, Gurez (ST). In the Jammu Division 24 Assembly Constituencies comprising Udhampur west, Udhampur east, Chenni, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua( SC), Hiranagar, Ramgarh(SC), Samba, Vijaypur, Bishnah(SC), Suchetgarh(SC), R.S Pura, Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Akhnoor(SC), Chhamb will go to polls. More than 20,000 polling staff will be deployed on duty for the 3rd phase election.

There will be 50 polling booths managed by women, known as Pink Polling Stations, 43 polling stations manned by specially-abled persons, and 40 polling stations manned by youths. Also, there will be 45 green polling stations to spread messages about environmental concerns and 33 Unique Polling stations.

All polling stations will have CCTV-type cameras for live webcasting to control rooms established at the District and CEO offices. Satellite Phones, Wireless sets, Special Runners, etc. have been put in place at the polling stations in the shadow areas.