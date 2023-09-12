400 more unauthorized colonies to be regularized in 2 months: Khattar

Days after regularizing 450 unauthorised colonies, the Haryana government will soon regularise 400 more such colonies.

Addressing a programme in Samalkha, Panipat late on Monday evening, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that these 400 colonies will be regularised in the next two months.

Khattar said that with the aim of providing shelter to the underprivileged, the government has formulated a plan under which one lakh impoverished individuals will be provided with homes.

He said the present state government has taken numerous significant steps for efficient irrigation management, including the distribution of 50,000 solar tube well connections with a 75 per cent subsidy this year.

The government has set an ambitious target to provide 70,000 farmers with solar tube well connections at a 75 per cent subsidy next year, Khattar said at an event held at Sadhna Kendra in Jhinjholi village, Sonipat, late Monday evening.

The CM said Haryana stands as the only state in the country to procure 15 to 16 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP). “The government’s efforts also focus on bolstering farmers’ financial stability through innovative programs such as the Fasal Bima Yojana, Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, and Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana,” he said.

He said that the government has displayed its commitment to the welfare of farmers further by providing assistance of Rs Five lakh to the families of farmers who die while working in the field.

In a recent decision, the Haryana government has decided to give financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who meet unfortunate accidents due to stray animals, said Khattar.

The CM said during the tenure of previous governments, citizens had to make arduous trips to Chandigarh to address their concerns and avail of government services.

“The present government has changed this practice, ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the citizens’ doorsteps. Today, people no longer need to visit the Chief Minister’s office, instead, the government actively engages with the public through programs like Jan Samvad to address their issues,” he said.