Another tragic incident happened at the protest site at Singhu where the farmers are protesting against the farm laws as a 40-year-old farmer from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib died by suicide.

The farmer identified as Amarinder Singh died after consuming a poisonous substance.

As reported by NDTV, he told his friends that he was forced to take this step because the government had refused to listen to their demands.

He said that he hoped his death would bring success to the farmers’ movement.

Amarinder Singh had earlier been rushed to Sonipat’s FIMS Hospital but he died during treatment.

The body of the deceased was sent to the mortuary at the Government Hospital, where a post-mortem has been scheduled for Sunday morning.

Last month, a lawyer from Punjab allegedly died by suicide a few kilometres away from the protest site.

The lawyers who has been identifies as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Jalalabad in Fazilka district, Punjab reportedly consumed poison near the protest site, was rushed to hospital in Rohtak where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In his purported suicide note, the 63-year old lawyer said that he was ‘sacrificing his life’ to support the framers protest against the three farm laws so that the government is forced to listen to the people.

Prior to that, a 65-year-old Sikh priest, Sant Ram Singh had also allegedly died by suicide near the Singhu border protest site claiming that he was ‘unable to bear the pain of the farmers.’

A 22-year-old farmer also died by suicide in Bathinda, Punjab after he returned from the protest near Delhi border.