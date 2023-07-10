40 persons stranded in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh rescued

NDRF and Home Gaurd jawans and Kullu police rescue 40 persons stranded in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh in last 24 hours.

In Nagvin in Kullu district as many as six persons were rescued by NDRF on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at around 1.30 am, when they were trapped on a huge rock in the middle of the Beas river on that had been flooded due to heavy rains. They had been struck on the rock since Sunday afternoon.

In another rescue operation, 29 persons were rescued by a Homegaurd jawans in Manali in Kullu at 8.00 am. on Monday morning as they were stranded owing to flooding of the Beas river.

In a third rescue operation in Kullu district NDRF, Home Jawans and Kullu police rescued 5 migrant labourers from Chardu Kullu district.

Meanwhile, Kullu Police has issued advisory not to venture out of the houses as heavy rains in the last 48 hours has triggered landslides in the district.

Those whose houses are close to the river banks have been advised to shift to safer locations on higher reaches.