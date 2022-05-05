4 terrorists arrested in Haryana, explosives recovered

Busting a big terror plot, Haryana Police, in a joint operation with Punjab Police and Central security agencies has arrested four terrorists from Karnal district.

Disclosing this on Thursday, additional Director General of Police (law and order) Haryana, Sandeep Khirwar said Police have also recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), one Pakistan-made pistol, 31 live cartridges and Rs 1.30 lakh in cash from the arrested persons.

“On credible intelligence inputs, all were apprehended around 4.30 a.m. We are conducting a thorough probe into this case to ascertain the involvement of another terrorist group,” he added.

The arrested persons have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder Singh, all from Ferozepur and Bhupinder Singh from Ludhiana.

A case under the relevant sections of IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) and under Arms Act had been registered against them in Madhuban Police Station. All will be produced in the court and will be taken on police remand. Further investigation is underway, Khirwar said.