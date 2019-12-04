In two separate incidents of avalanches hitting army posts in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, at least four soldiers were reportedly killed.

Three soldiers lost their lives after an avalanche hit an Army camp in Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector.

Rescue teams were rushed to the spot and the Army had started an operation to locate the missing jawans.

Another jawan lost his life after an Army patrol was hit by a second avalanche in Gurez Sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

At least two soldiers died after they were trapped in an avalanche in southern Siachen Glacier at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet on Saturday.

Last month, four jawans died after being trapped in snow for hours after an avalanche hit Army posts in northern Siachen Glacier. Two porters also died in the accident. They died due to extreme hypothermia.

This year, early snowfall in Kashmir has caused a major dip in the temperature and triggered avalanches in the upper reaches of the valley.