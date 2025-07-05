4 petrol pump robbers arrested after police encounter in Madhya Pradesh

The police on Saturday arrested four robbers who had looted ₹1 lakh from a petrol pump in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh a few days ago.

Two of the miscreants were injured in an encounter with the police in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the encounter took place near the ravines of Echaya, when a police team surrounded the criminals at around 3:30 am.

In an attempt to escape, the robbers opened fire on the police party. Barohi Police Station in-charge Atul Bhadauria sustained an injury to his hand.

The police returned fire in retaliation, hitting two of the robbers in their legs.

The police subsequently arrested all four. A pistol and spent cartridges were recovered from the spot.

The injured miscreants have been identified as Pushpendra Pawaiya and Ashish Uchadia. Both were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The other two accused, Bhanu Pratap Pawaiya and Akash Kadere, were also arrested.

Police officials said that Pushpendra has around 20 criminal cases already registered against him.

The four had robbed a petrol pump in Gohad town of the district, forcing the pump’s manager at gunpoint to open the safe.