4 major sewerage infrastructure projects in UP, Bihar completed under Namami Gange Mission 2.0

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Thursday said four major sewerage infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been completed under Namami Gange Mission 2.0.

“Under Namami Gange Mission 2.0, the Ministry of Jal Shakti completed four key projects in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25. These projects, located in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, are specifically aimed at preventing sewage from entering the river, improving water quality, and rejuvenating the rivers. This initiative will help in maintaining the sanctity of the Ganga and its tributaries, a crucial step for the country,” the Ministry said.

These projects have been developed at a total cost of Rs 492 crore, aimed at enhancing waste water treatment in various regions. In Patna-Danapur, Bihar a 25 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), along with an I&D network, has been completed at a cost of Rs 103 crore. Similarly, in Patna-Maner, Bihar an STP with a capacity of 6.5 MLD, along with I&D network, completed at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

In Kairana, Uttar Pradesh a 15 MLD STP along with I&D network has been completed, at a total cost of Rs 78 crore. This project, located on the Yamuna River, follows the Design, Build, Operate, and Transfer (DBOT) model. Additionally, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a major project to rejuvenate the Gomti River led to the successful completion of a 39 MLD STP at a total cost of Rs 241 crore.

Agreement has been signed for development of a Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh project approved under Namami Gange-II with financial assistance from the World Bank. A tripartite agreement has been signed for the conservation of the Hindon River’s tributaries—Pawandhoi and Dhamola—in Saharanpur.

This agreement was signed between the NMCG, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), and M/s EIEL Infra Engineers (Saharanpur) Pvt Ltd (a consortium of M/s Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd, M/s Bhugan Infracon Pvt Ltd, and M/s Micro Transmission Systems SPV).

This project includes construction of 135 MLD STP, sewage pumping stations, and interception structures, with a total cost of Rs 344 crore. The project will operate on a Hybrid Annuity PPP Model and include a 15-year O&M provision.