4 kg heroin buried beneath road in Punjab village recovered

Two days after the Punjab Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket and recovered six kilogram (kg) heroin, a follow-up investigation into the case on Saturday led to recovery of four kg heroin concealed beneath the road in a village Bute Dian Chhana in Mehatpur, Jalandhar.

The recovery of the contraband came close on the heels of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar the arrest of a drug smuggler identified as Shinder Singh of the same village Bute Dian Chhana.

A consignment of six kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh drug money was recovered from the possession of Shinder Singh, who was involved in the drug smuggling racket.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the SSOC Amritsar had reliable inputs that the accused and his accomplices had procured a big consignment of heroin pushed into Indian territory by the Pak-based smugglers and agencies using the riverine route in Ferozepur sector.

During questioning, Shinder Singh revealed that he had concealed four kg heroin beneath the road, which was being constructed at his village Bute Dian Chhana. He said the police teams have managed to retrieve the consignment from the pinpointed location shared by the accused.

Sharing more details, AIG SSOC Sukhminder Singh Mann said on the revelations of the accused, the police teams had also nominated his four accomplices, who are on the run and expected to have a big haul of heroin. The police teams are on a manhunt to nab them anticipating recovery of more drug.