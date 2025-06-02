4 IPS transferred on grounds of inappropriate behavior in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav ordered the transfers of four senior IPS Officers, expressing displeasure at the Officers’ inappropriate behaviour in public and terming it as unbecoming of an IPS Officer.

The transferred officers include Chambal Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Sushant Kumar Saxena, Chambal Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kumar Saurabh, Datia Superintendent of Police (SP) Virendra Mishra, and Katni SP Abhijeet Ranjan.

A statement late Sunday night from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the Superintendents of Police of Katni and Datia districts, as well as the Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Chambal Range, have been removed from their current posts.

“The behaviour exhibited by these officers was regrettable and unbecoming of public service. Hence, instructions have been given to remove them with immediate effect,” the statement quoted the CM as saying.

According to sources, Chambal IG Sushant Saxena, DIG Kumar Saurabh, and Katni SP Virendra Mishra had got into a heated argument with each other publicly over some issue at the Datia airport on 31 May, during the programme of the airport’s virtual inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Similarly, Katni SP Abhijeet Ranjan was transferred from his post because of an alleged incident in which relatives of a Tehsildar and his CSP wife were manhandled by the police, sources said.

All four officers have been removed from field postings and shifted to the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at Bhopal.

The State Government also conducted routine transfers of about six other IPS Officers.

Among them, Sagar Zone IG Pramod Verma has been made the IG of Jabalpur Zone.

Verma is also the head of the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of senior IPS Officers of MP, constituted on the Supreme Court’s directives, which is probing the case of State Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah’s public speech in which he made derogatory statements about Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Quereshi – terming her ‘a sister of terrorists’ – while he was lauding ‘Operation Sindoor’.