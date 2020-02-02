Two security personnel and two civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists this afternoon at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, police said.

Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and wrote, “Two civilians and two security personnel were injured when terrorists threw a grenade at them. Further details shall follow.”

#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade in Lal Chowk area of #Srinagar. Two #civilians & two SF personnel sustained injuries. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 2, 2020

Terrorists threw a grenade on the Central Reseve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city, according to police.

The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, also known as Sunday market, the official said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area. Further details are awaited.