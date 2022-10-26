4 employees including GM of Punjab Roadways suspended on corruption charges

Four employees including General Manager (GM) of Punjab Roadways were on Wednesday suspended with immediate effect on the charges of irregularities and corrupt practices.

Giving details, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that he had received complaints pertaining to the irregularities at Sri Muktsar Sahib Depot of Punjab Roadways, following which an investigation team was formed to conduct a preliminary probe into the case.

Bhullar said that on the basis of the investigation report submitted by the probe team, Sri Muktsar Sahib Depot GM Ranjit Singh Bagga, Sub Inspector Balwinder Singh, Senior Assistant Pargat Singh and Conductor Gursharan Singh have been suspended under the charges of causing financial loss to the state exchequer and carrying out corruption activities.

He said that these officials, who used to collect bus stand fees of private buses without giving a receipt. Instead of depositing this fee in the state exchequer, they were pocketing the same.

All four of these employees have been suspended under Rule 4 (2) (a) of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970. The headquarters of these officials will be the office of the Director, State Transport, Punjab at Chandigarh during the suspension period, an official spokesperson said.