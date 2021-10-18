More than 4 crore workers registers with the E-Shram portal in just two months: Labour Minister

More than four crore workers have registered at the E-Shram portal in less than two months to get seamless benefits of the government schemes, said the Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav.

Giving details, the Ministry said as per live data so far 4.09 crore workers have registered on the portal. “Of these around 50.02% beneficiaries are female and 49.98% are male. It is encouraging that an equivalent proportion of men and women have been part of this drive,” said a senior officer of the Labour Ministry.

He said there has been weekly improvement in the registrations by gender, with men and women workers registering at comparable proportions, as indicated by the graph below. He said the states of Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh are at the forefront of this initiative with the highest number of registrations.

Workers in diverse occupations mainly construction, apparel manufacturing, fishing, gig and platform work, street vending, domestic work, agriculture and allied, transport sector have registered at the portal. In some of these sectors, an overwhelming proportion of migrant workers are also engaged. All unorganized workers including migrant workers can now take the benefits of various social security and employment-based schemes through registration at the e-Shram portal.

The largest number of workers registered is from agriculture and construction, given the sheer volume of these two sectors in employment generation in India. Besides, workers from diverse and different occupations like domestic and household workers, apparel sector workers, automobile and transport sector workers, electronics and hardware workers, capital goods workers, education, healthcare, retail, tourism and hospitality, food industry, and many more have registered at this portal, the Ministry said.

Around 65.68% of these registered workers are in the age group of 16-40 years and 34.32% are in the age group of 40 years and above. The social compositions of these workers include Other Backward Castes (OBC) and General Castes with almost 43% and 27% respectively from these categories and 23% and 7% being from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

For online registrations, individual workers can use E-Shram’s mobile application or the website. After registration at the e-SHRAM Portal, the unorganised workers shall receive a digital e-SHRAM card and they can update their profiles through the portal or mobile app.

If a worker is registered at the e-Shram portal and meets with an accident, he/she will be eligible for Rs 2.0 Lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1.0 lakh on partial disability, the Ministry said.