369 polling stations identified as critical in Himachal Pradesh

Out of a total of 7,992 polling stations which also include two auxiliary polling stations in Himachal Pradesh, 369 have been placed in the critical category for the elections to be held on June 1.

A spokesperson of the State Election Department said here on Thursday that the highest number of critical polling stations numbering 118 are in district Kangra followed by 58 in Sirmour, while there are 51 such critical polling stations in Una.

“Apart from this, 45 critical polling stations have been identified in Solan and 20 such polling stations are in Chamba. In Hamirpur there are 17 while Bilaspur, Mandi and Shimla have 16 critical polling booths each,” he said.

Advertisement

In Kinnaur there are seven such booths which have been identified as critical while Kullu has three and Lahual-Spiti has only two such polling stations.

The state goes to the polls on June 1 and elections are being held in four parliamentary constituencies Kangra, Hamirpur, Shimla and Mandi.

Besides, by-elections are also being held simultaneously in six assembly constituencies including Gagret, Dharamshala, Sujanpur, Barsar, Kuthler and Lahaul-Spiti.