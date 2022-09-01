Over 36 Congress leaders, J&K NSUI leaders resign in solidarity with Ghulam Nabi Azad

Over 36 Congress leaders including leaders of the National Students’ Union of India, the youth wing of the Congress party, from various universities in Jammu have submitted their resignations in solidarity with Ghulam Nabi Azad who recently announced his exit from the grand old party.

Among those who resigned include State Vice President Anirudh Raina and State General Secretary Manik Sharma who stepped down from the basic membership of the NSUI.

The development comes just in the wake of mass resignations from the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

On Tuesday 64 senior Congress leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, resigned from the party in support of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. According to sources, the leaders submitted their resignations to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

The General Secretary of NSUI-J&K unit, Manik Sharma in his resignation letter said, “I support resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress party. I am fed up with the favouritism in the party. The work of ground-level workers doesn’t matter in the party. This is the reason why we failed in 90 per cent of the elections.”

Piyush Sharma-President NSUI GDC Bilawer, along with 19 other NSUI members, resigned and said, “I along with my team members resign in solidarity with our leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Manohar Sharma Ji.”

Azad resigned from all posts on Friday, directly blaming Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Immaturity’ and for destroying the consultative mechanism of the party.

In a hard-hitting, 5-page note to the interim party president, Sonia Gandhi, Azad claimed that a coterie runs a party and she was just a nominal head. all major decisions are taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards.