35 projects worth over Rs 4,857 cr sanctioned under PM-DeVINE

A total of 35 projects worth Rs 4,857.11 crore were sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DeVINE), said Union Minister of State for Development of North-East Region (DoNER) Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday.

The Minister said this in a written reply in Lok Sabha in response to a question by Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi on details of the projects sanctioned by the Government under the PM-DeVINE since inception and the funds earmarked for the same.

“PM-DevINE was announced as a new Central Sector scheme, with 100 per cent Central funding in the Union Budget 2022-23 with initial outlay of Rs 1,500 crore. The Union Cabinet on 12th October 2022 approved the scheme with a total outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for the period from FY 2022-23 to FY 2025-2026. Thirty-five projects worth Rs 4,857.11 crore have been sanctioned under the Scheme up to 30th November 2024,” Majumdar said.

Advertisement

The Minister said out of the 35 projects under the scheme,28 projects were sanctioned during the year 2023-24 and current year only.

He added the usual time frame for completion of a project is two to three years after award of the work.

In response to a question by another parliamentarian, Majumdar said the Ministry signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Invest India with an intent to strengthen the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) of the North Eastern (NE) states and to assist the NE State Government to meet the objectives of attracting, facilitating and increasing investments in their states.