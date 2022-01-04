33 medical staff at Medanta test Covid positive in Lucknow

As many as 33 medical staff members, including doctors, at Medanta hospital in Lucknow have tested positive for Covid-19, the hospital said on Tuesday.

Of the 33 new patients, 32 are hospital staff and one is a doctor, working in emergency ward. All the patients are asymptomatic.

The hospital had collected 800 Covid samples for RT-PCR testing, of which 33 were found infected.

He said, “The hospital is also collecting samples from other staff members and doctors as part of contact tracing.”

“Most of the doctors who have been infected are those who go for sample collection and this could be the reason that they have contracted the disease,” Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said