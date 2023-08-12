Ashish J. Desai sworn in as new Chief Justice of Kerala HC
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to Desai at a solemn function in the Raj Bhavan- the official residence of Khan.
At least 33 girl students of the Mar Athanasius College in Ernakulam have approached the Kerala High Court challenging the ‘discriminatory’ hostel curfew timings of the women’s hostel at the institute.
The girls are upset over the fact that while the entry timing for women to enter the hostel is 6.30 p.m., the curfew of boys to enter their hostel is 9 p.m.
Since they felt that the differences in the ‘discriminatory’ hostel curfew timings was not fair, the girls have now approached the legal system by pointing out a 2019 Kerala government order stating that the entry time for women in college hostels affiliated with the state universities, has been fixed at 9.30 p.m.
The court has posted the case for hearing of 33 girl students on August 18 after the counsel representing the college sought time to file a response.
