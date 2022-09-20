32 years of cinematic hiatus ends, J&K multiplex inaugurated

Marking the revival of cinema in Srinagar after 32 years, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated the first multiplex that has been built by the INOX group in the city. Special screening of the Aamir Khan starrer, Lal Singh Chadha, was organised.

Describing it as a new dawn of hope, the LG said, “Congratulations to the people, Vijay Dhar and INOX group. A major socio-economic revolution has been sweeping through J&K in the last 3 years. It is a reflection of a new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence and aspirations of people”.

With opening of the multiplex, people in the valley got the opportunity to enjoy bollywood movies on the big screen for the first time after 1990 when cinema halls across Kashmir were either burnt or forcibly shut by terrorists who claimed such entertainment was un-Islamic.

The multiplex opened in the safe zone of Sonawar near the cantonment and has three screens with a total seating capacity of approximately 520 people.

Hotelier and cinema owner Vijay Dhar, who is behind building the multiplex, is son of famous diplomat and politician DP Dhar who was one of the confidants and political advisors of Indira Gandhi.

The government during 1999-2000 tried to re-open a few cinema halls in Srinagar but subsequent terrorist attacks and grenade blasts forced them to again close the cinema halls.

The LG on Saturday inaugurated two multi-purpose cinema halls in terrorism hit Pulwama and Shopian. And assured that gradually, cinema halls will be opened in all districts of Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the opening of multipurpose Cinema Halls in Shopian, Pulwama and the first-ever Multiplex in Srinagar marks the revival of cinema culture in the Kashmir valley after three decades.

“Culture is a way of life and cinema being the powerful medium of sharing thoughts and ideas reflects societal values and change. Cinema brings people together. Apart from entertainment it gives hopes, dreams and inspiration to youth to pursue their dreams till they realise it,” Lt Governor said.

‘The Younger generation have a strong urge to see a better society, to learn about other cultures, to become part of an interdependent world. And, it is the responsibility of the administration to provide them opportunities and support,’ the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor said that the new Film Policy has been rolled out with special provisions and incentives for encouraging local youth to take up film as a career.

“We are in talks with various stakeholders and have identified the land for developing Film City in the UT and the facility will come-up in the UT soon”, announced the Lt Governor.

Siddharth Jain, Executive Director, INOX Group, said that the launch of the new multiplex theatre in Kashmir will make the region a part of the country’s creative economy and contribute to strengthening the soft power of the country.

Vijay Dhar, Chairman DPS and owner of Broadway theatre, expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT administration and the INOX group for bringing back the joy of movie-viewing in cinema halls to Kashmir. He also threw light on the golden era of cinema and film-shooting in the UT.