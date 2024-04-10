State-of-the-art Army hospital inaugurated at Udhampur

The Army’s new Command Hospital at Udhampur was inaugurated on Wednesday by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande virtually in the presence of defence and civil dignitaries.

Spread in 60 acres of area, this Rs 274 crore 650-bedded hospital, with provisions for an additional 200 beds during crisis, showcases modern infrastructure designed to meet the needs of defence personnel of Jammu and Kashmir.

The main hospital building has a basement, ground floor and four floors on top. For the movement of patients and staff from the basement to the top floor, there are multiple lifts, ramps and staircases.

Advertisement

Notable features include eight state-of-the art operation theatres, medical gas pipeline system, fire fighting system, central air conditioning system and advanced medical treatment facilities.

Environmental sustainability has been kept as a key focus area during construction of the hospital, with an effluent treatment plant and central sewage treatment plant ensuring responsible water management through recycling.

Beyond medical facilities, the complex includes accommodation for staff, training facilities, and welfare amenities. Patients and guests comforts are prioritised with guest suites, a community centre and plans for additional facilities like a library and gym within the complex.

The journey to completion faced numerous challenges such as basement flooding during the rainy season which was solved by collaborating with experts from IIT-Jammu for implementation of innovative solutions.

The Command Hospital at Udhampur is poised to be a game-changer for defence personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, providing top-notch medical care to them.

The Northern Command expresses gratitude for the support received from various quarters on this momentous day that will mark a new era in healthcare for the region.