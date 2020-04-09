The Gujarat government said on Wednesday that 31 private hospitals across the state would be put to use as designated COVID-19 hospitals for coronavirus patients. Already, dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with combined capacity of 2,200 beds are operational in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat.

The 31 new designated hospitals will add 4,064 beds, said an official release. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said an official release.

CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp directs administration to set-up 100-bed COVID-19 Hospitals in all the remaining 29 districts, besides existing ones in 4 big cities of the state and also encourages production of N95 masks and PPE kits essential for the safety of doctors and medical staff pic.twitter.com/xCUqo5rYwI — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) April 7, 2020

These hospitals will be used as designated COVID-19 hospitals as per the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act. A management committee has been formed to oversee the day to day operations of these designated hospitals.

The state government has given powers to district collectors to requisite services of any doctor or para-medical staff if need arises.