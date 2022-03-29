30L litres of adulterated milk consumed in Gujarat daily: Cong MLA

Gujarat Congress MLA Virji Thummar on Tuesday alleged that more than 30 lakh litres of adulterated milk is being consumed everyday in the state. Thummar was speaking in the state assembly.

“I have got solid evidence in the form of reports based on milk samples taken by the authorities. I even discussed it with the former Animal Husbandry Minister, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and he also acknowledged the fact. I believe that it is due to such adulteration that the public of Gujarat is suffering from diseases like cancer,” said Thummar.

Speaker Neemaben Acharya asked the Lathi legislator to provide evidence to the Minister so that action can be taken.

“According to the information I received from sources, over 30 lakh litres of adulterated milk is being manufactured here in Gujarat and is consumed by the public everyday, which is very harmful. Although, the report says that even though the milk is found to be adulterated, it is not harmful. Despite this milk being duplicate and synthetic in nature, why is the report terming it as not harmful that needs to be investigated,” said Thummar talking to reporters.