30 IAS officers shifted in a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Rajasthan

In a major reshuffle, the Government of Rajasthan effected transfers of 30 IAS officers on Friday and allocated additional charge of various departments to six other IAS officers.

Now, Neeraj K Pawan will be new Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner while Antar Singh Nehra will take charge of Divisional Commissioner at Jaipur, according to an order of the Department of Personnel.

Rukmani Riyar is shifted to Hanumangarh as Collector and District Magistrate whereas Saurabh Swami will be DM and Collector of Sri Ganganagar, Laxmin Narayan Mantri of Dungarpur, and Inderjeet Yadav Collector and DM of Pratapgarh.

TV Ravikant will be the new Principal Secretary in Medical Education, Jaipur, while Naveen Mahajan is transferred to Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board as Chairman.

Senior most IAS among those who have been shifted, Additional Chief Secretary rank Abhay Kumar has been transferred from Home, Home Guard, Jail and Transport department to Additional CS in Rural Development, Panchayati Raj Institutes, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer affairs. Anand Kumar has replaced Abhya Kumar in the Home Department.

Vaibhav Galeria will be Principal Secretary for PWD, and Ashutosh A T Pandekar will be the Chairman and CMD of Rajasthan State Vidyut Prasaran Corporation, and Rajasthan Solar Energy.

Other IAS officers, Shikhir Agarwal, Kirishna Kumar, Bhanwar Lal Mehra, Hardesh K Sharma, Megh Raj Singh Ratnu, and Hari Mohan Meena have been given additional charges of various departments.