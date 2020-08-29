Police resorted to cane charge to disperse Shia youths who defied restrictions and took out Muharram processions in Srinagar on Friday.

About 30 persons were taken into custody by the police.

Taking out Muharram procession in downtown Srinagar is banned since 1989 when terrorism broke out in J&K. However, strict restrictions have been imposed on religious processions this time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Security forces were deployed in strength throughout Kashmir, particularly Srinagar, to thwart attempts to take out processions.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had on Thursday said that restrictions shall continue on all religious processions and gatherings in all districts of the valley.

Religious organisations of Shias extended their support to the administration with assurance that no procession or any other outside gathering shall be conducted during these days.

Moreover, the administration has taken serious view of some miscreants in a Muharram procession earlier this week raising anti-India slogans.

Three persons were taken into custody for indulging in anti-national activity.

The administration has warned of strict action against such elements.