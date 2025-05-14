3 zoos in UP closed till May 20 over bird flu scare

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced closure of all three zoological parks in the state after a tigress “Shakti” died of H5 avian influenza virus (bird flu) at the Gorakhpur facility.

All the three zoos of Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur along with Etawah Lion Safari have been closed for seven days.

Meanwhile, after confirmation of bird flu, sampling of employees has been started in Gorakhpur zoo too.

Besides all zoos are being sanitized and animal enclosures being checked.

On Wednesday afternoon, an expert team from Gujarat has reached Gorakhpur and they will examine every aspect of how the virus impacted the animals.

Vikas Yadav, Director of Gorakhpur Zoo said,” After receiving the report from the National Higher Security Animal Institute, Bhopal, Gorakhpur and other zoos have been completely closed from May 14 to 20. ”

He said the purpose of this decision is to ensure the safety of all animals and prevent the possible spread of the virus.

On the other hand , veterinarians and officials of the forest department immediately started investigation after the death of the tigress ‘Shakti’, after confirmation of H5 Avian Influenza, commonly known as ‘bird flu’, which can also spread from birds to other animals and humans.

Yesterday , Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high -level review meeting in Lucknow to discuss the issue.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to immediately control the infection and ensure safety of wildlife.

CM has asked to provide PPE kit and training to employees, adopt regular sanitization of enclosures and adopt the process of blow toching, check the diet of wildlife and to decide according to duty risk. Instructions have also been given to conduct intensive review from the health department of human effects of poultry farms and products and human effects of infection.

The Chief Minister has asked the Central Zoo Authority, National Disease Control Center and other specialist institutions to maintain consistent contact and ensure action as per their suggestions. Also, special emphasis has been laid on strengthening coordination between district administration, CMO and veterinary authorities.

In the past , one month a tiger, a tigress, a leopard and a wolf have died in the Gorakhpur zoo . Initial investigation confirmed the H5 avian influenza virus. According to experts, this virus can also spread to other carnivorous species.