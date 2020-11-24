A horrific incident surfaced on a roadside in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut where a baby girl was found stuffed inside three gunny bags. The infant was reportedly left to die in the cold apparently by her parents, will survive.

As per the initial reports, she was found when people heard her wails and, to their horror, discovered her inside the sacks.

A video has been surfaced on social media showing passers by remove the sacks one by one to reveal the crying infant.

The people who rushed her to a local hospital had called the police.

“The child has been admitted to Pyarelal Hospital for treatment. The police are taking required action,” the Meerut Police tweeted.

“We got a call from a locality called Shatabdi Nagar that a newborn was found. A police team went there and the baby has been admitted to the district women’s hospital. She is being given proper medical treatment and doctors say she is a premature baby but healthy. All SOPs are being followed,” police officer Dr Akhilesh Narayan Singh said, reported NDTV.