3 traffic-cum-tourist police stations to come up on Kiratpur-Manali highway: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that to ensure a better traffic system and road safety, the state government would set up three traffic-cum-tourist-Police Stations on Kiratpur-Manali Four-Lane National Highway.

These police stations will be opened in Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu districts, he added.

“It will be operated with an Intelligent Traffic Management System with Control Room at each police station. With this, quick police assistance will be ensured in case of accidents on the four-lane,” he said.

He also directed the concerned departments to prepare a detailed report on the jurisdiction of these police stations.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister last Saturday to review road safety aspects on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane National Highway.

About 182 km of this four-lane road from Kiratpur to Manali, about 191 km long, would pass through three districts of the state, Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu, he added.

The Chief Minister said that trauma centers would be marked on this four-lane road, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk, Mandi and regional hospitals of all the three districts.

“This will ensure quick treatment to the affected in case of emergency. Arrangements for ambulances and recovery vehicles will also be made at certain places on this highway,” he said.

Sukhu said that the use of advanced technology is being ensured in coordination with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the State Police for the smooth operation of traffic on this National Highway and to reduce the chances of accidents.

Directing to increase the number of display boards related to speed limits, he urged the NHA to provide financial assistance for the Integrated Command Center.

The Chief Minister said that the safety of the people of the state and other passengers passing through this route is the topmost priority of the state government and adequate funds for the establishment of police stations will be provided.

He directed the Transport Department to submit its report in five days after field verification of the speed limit on the entire four-lane.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said that a study will be done to make all necessary arrangements from the point of view of security at T and Y junction under this four-lane Highway.

NHAI, Regional Officer, Abdul Basit informed that this Four-Lane National Highway will be completely ready by 15 to 20 June 2023.