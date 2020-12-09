In a gunfight that broke out between terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, at least three terrorists were killed, said the officials adding that the search operations were on in the area.

“One more unidentified terrorist killed, total three terrorists killed, the search is going on,” police said.

The encounter took place in Pulwama’s Tiken area after security forces cordoned off the place and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

