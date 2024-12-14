Logo

# India

3 students killed, 2 injured in water tank burst in school

Emergency services rushed the injured to the nearby hospital, but three students, all from class 9, succumbed to their injuries.

Statesman News Service | Itanagar | December 14, 2024 5:44 pm

Representational Photo

Three students were killed and two others got critically injured after a water tank burst at St Alphonsa School located at Itanagar during school hours. The collapse of a nearby wall triggered by the tanks explosion caused the fatal injuries while the students were playing on the campus. The tragedy unfolded amidst routine school activities.
The school premises have been sealed and police have been deployed to manage potential protests from outraged parents. According to. Police, this is a clear case of negligence and investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

